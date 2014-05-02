Student Resource USA Announces Opportunities for Online Education Grants

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The end of the Sochi Winter Olympic games have left many inspired to add more greatness to their own lives. Student Resource USA (SRUSA) has announced that the time could not be better for business professionals and teachers to reignite their spirit of education. They currently have more online education grants available than ever.



SRUSA is the number one free resource for professionals to further their education. They disperse over $500,000 to students on a monthly basis in the form of grants, scholarships, free classes, and other financial aid. Their database is overflowing with exclusive offers from regionally accredited universities, offering specialty certifications, master's degrees, and Ph.Ds.



This organization knows that teachers and other working professionals have already worked extremely hard to get where they are in their careers. SRUSA wants to ensure that the rising costs of education don't stop these individuals from continuing to increase their earning power and reaching their ultimate education goals. With the variety of online education grants, scholarships, and other financial aid opportunities that Student Resource USA is currently offering, individuals are sure to find the right program with the right financial resources to make their goals a reality.



For further information on Student Resource USA and their mission to make higher education affordable for all, visit www.mysrusa.com



About Student Resources USA

Student Resource USA (SRUSA) is a 100% FREE resource for working professionals looking to reach their personal and career goals. To accomplish this mission SRUSA assists working professionals to identify undergraduate and graduate degree programs that support their personal and professional goals. The also help working professionals locate grants and university scholarships. Finally, SRUSA shows business professionals how to integrate these resources to develop a strategy for career development. SRUSA has partnered with several regionally accredited universities, offering undergraduate and graduate programs in business, education and other professional areas.



Jeremy Flores

Student Resource USA

10008 S 51st St #100

Phoenix, Arizona 85044

(855) 888-3243

jflores@mysrusa.com

http://www.mysrusa.com/