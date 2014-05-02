Student Resource USA Offering New Online Degree Program Aid

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- With winter finally winding down and spring just around the corner, the spirit of renewal has begun to fill the nation. For many educators and other professionals, that spirit of renewal has taken the form of a desire to continue their education. Student Resource USA, a completely free student aid resource, is dedicated to helping those individuals achieve that goal.



They have announced multiple new offerings for online degree program aid.



Student Resource USA (SRUSA) has exclusive offerings for grants, scholarships, reduced tuition, and free classes through many highly respected, regionally accredited universities.



Whether a business professional or teacher is looking to earn a certificate in a particular specialty, to increase their earning potential with a first or second master's degree, or to finally reach that lifetime goal of a Ph.D., SRUSA's experts can connect them with the right program and the right financial aid. They are also great sources of information for federal TEACH grants and can assist interested individuals in the application process.



Contact Student Resource USA for more information on their organization and their dedication to making higher education attainable for all, visit www.mysrusa.com



About Student Resources USA

Student Resource USA (SRUSA) is a 100% FREE resource for working professionals looking to reach their personal and career goals. To accomplish this mission SRUSA assists working professionals to identify undergraduate and graduate degree programs that support their personal and professional goals. The also help working professionals locate grants and university scholarships. Finally, SRUSA shows business professionals how to integrate these resources to develop a strategy for career development. SRUSA has partnered with several regionally accredited universities, offering undergraduate and graduate programs in business, education and other professional areas.



Jeremy Flores

Student Resource USA

10008 S 51st St #100

Phoenix, Arizona 85044

(855) 888-3243

jflores@mysrusa.com

http://www.mysrusa.com/