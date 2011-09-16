Students Should Fully Investigate Grants and Bursaries Says Student Money Saver

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2011 -- The UK’s national authority on all things student money and student offers – Student Money Saver – has been urging students to explore all of their student funding avenues this Autumn. With the student financial landscape becoming a far harsher reality over the next few years, the importance of grants and bursaries cannot apparently be underestimated. The site has been recommending that prospective students look into every opportunity for getting their hands on extra money for their studies.



Student Money Saver (SMS) has recommended that students visit their University website as well as the Directgov site for more information regarding this. Alternatively they can pick up the phone and call any given institution’s finance department. Students that live in Scotland also have a great resource in the shape of the SAAS website.



University student services teams will be able to assist students and if they you have any friends or family that have studies the same of a similar course, it may be worth asking them for guidance.



University website will also contain information on eligibility criteria, personal eligibility, residence conditions and course eligibility. The amounts of money available from grants and bursaries are also included.



If student are still unsure after taking the above steps, Student Money Saver suggests that it may be worth getting in touch with their LEA or council directly. SMS will be continuing to publish a series of guides, blogs and articles related to student finance, student discounts, student loans and student funding throughout September and beyond.