StudentFever.com Releases Comprehensive List of University Tips and Tricks

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- The first few days of university can be stressful. University is a totally new experience and many students are living away from home for the very first time. However, after students get past their initial shock, they realize that university can easily be the best time of their lives.



A student guide and advice website called StudentFever.com wants to show students how to get the most out of their university education. StudentFever.com features hundreds of tips that cover everything from financial advice to party planning.



As a spokesperson for StudentFever.com explains, the site is designed to be a one-stop resource for everything university students need in order to thrive in university:



“Entering university feels like being thrown into the deep end of a pool. Many people are learning to cook or do laundry for the very first time. On top of that, there’s the pressure of making friends, paying bills, and of course, doing well in class. Our site is designed to help students solve all of these problems and enjoy the time they spend at university.”



At StudentFever.com, articles are separated into a number of different categories, including “Food and Drink”, “Money Saving Tips”, “Freshers Week”, and more. Articles include:



- “How to Spunk Your Loan in Freshers Week”

- “10 Things You’ll Probably Learn at University”

- “A-Level Results Day Guide”

- “The 10 Biggest Money Saving Tips for Students”

- “Essential Student Cupboard Foods”

- “5 Steps to Having a Cheap Night Out”



By reading through all of these tips, students can effectively balance their social life and class life to achieve the best possible university experience. Fans of Student Fever can also connect to the site on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and other social media sites to stay up-to-date.



Visitors are encouraged to check the site frequently for the latest updates:



“We publish articles based on what’s going on at university at that particular time of year. In exams season, we’ll publish study tips, for example. At the start of the term, we’ll explain how to get laid during freshers week. We encourage our fans to connect with us on social media or visit our site for the latest updates.”



Whether searching for information on relationships and sex or study tips for class, StudentFever.com aims to be the first place students turn when needing advice.



About StudentFever.com

StudentFever.com is a student tips and advice website. The site features dozens of articles designed to help university students live a healthy life at school and outside of school. Articles cover topics from study tips to relationship tips and more. For more information, please visit: http://studentfever.com