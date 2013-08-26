Students and Elders Pay Less for Emergency Locksmith Services in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Prime Alert Locksmith provides discounts for students and elders on its 24-hour emergency locksmith services in London. Opportunity has been availed by many residents in London who got qualified for this offer. The firm has been the ideal source for those who are searching for cost effective, high quality and reliable security and locksmith services in the country.



Prime Alert is not just concerned with the protection of the home and business owners within the London area. It also seeks a better way to treat the clients who are more in need of protection and security while they are at home or in their business establishments. The company is aware of the particular needs of different types of clients when it comes to locksmith and security services. For this reason, they thought of something that will be very beneficial to most of them.



On conversation with the company’s director Joe Chiel, he adds “Being on call 24 hours a day 7 days a week, is not an easy task. Customers expect timely and professional service at lowest market prices and I believe we do pretty well to comply with these terms. The “students and elders discount” we now promote due to that some people (especially these days) has less income and it’s quiet a disturbing thought that these people fall prey to a service provider that takes all they have. We really do employ only good members on our team and providing people with a good service, and make them truly satisfied, is probably the main reason our staff continues to show up for work.”



The company has been established in London in early 2000. It is offering a wide variety of services for many aspects. These are residential and commercial locksmith, emergency locksmith and security services. Elders and students can immediately contact Prime Alert any time of the day making the company’s service more reliable and flexible for these groups in the community.



The people behind Prime Alert aim to inform residents and people living in London to become more aware of the locksmith services being offered by the company, by word of mouth, Internet and social media. This way, they know where to go whenever they are in need of reliable locksmith service at discount prices. Prime Alert would like to ensure that safety and security of all homes and businesses in London is achieved and that no customer is being ripped off.



About Prime Alert – Locksmith and Security

Prime Alert – Locksmith and Security is the fast growing security and Locksmith Company located in Central London. It possesses a superior experience with years of experience. It is comprised of professional and expert team of security technicians, safes engineers and locksmiths who already worked on huge verity of different types of locksmith services within the areas of London and the UK.



For more information, feel free to visit www.thelondonlocksmiths.co.uk. For inquiries, please send email at info@thelondonlocksmitghs.co.uk or contact them at telephone numbers 020 8226 6866 and 07853 468231 (Mobile numbers).



Media Contact:

Company: Prime Alert – Locksmith and Security London

E-mail: info@thelondonlocksmiths.co.uk

Company Address: Prime Alert, Kemp House, 152 City Road London EC1V 2NX

Telephone Number: 020 8226 6866; 07853 468231 (Mobile)