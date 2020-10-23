Students and Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Market Precise Outlook 2020- Centurion Corporation; American Campus Communities; Education Realty Trust Inc; Unite Grou

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The Global Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Market Segmentation

Top leading Companies of Global Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Market are – Centurion Corporation; American Campus Communities; Education Realty Trust Inc; Unite Group Inc; Campus Crest Communities Inc



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Dormitories, Off Campus Establishments; Migrant Workers' Camps

2) By Price Point: Economy; Mid-Range; Luxury

3) By Channel: Direct Sales; Distributor

4) By Mode of Booking: Online Bookings; Direct Bookings; Others



Developers and designers are beginning to focus on creating micro-housing units that provide housing options near universities at a reasonable price. Micro housing provides students with miniature spaces set up for sleeping, study and preparing simple meals. With the rise in the student enrollment and worker population, micro unit houses give students and workers access to affordable accommodation. Many cities and countries are experimenting with micro-housing to meet the growing demand for affordable student and worker accommodation. For example, University Student Living of The Michaels Organization is currently developing micro units near Boston University between 325 and 400 square feet each offering a private kitchen and bathroom.



The non-residential accommodation market consists of sales of non-residential accommodation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate rooming and boarding houses and similar facilities, such as off campus dormitories, residential clubs, and workers' camps. These establishments provide temporary or longer-term accommodation, which, for the period of occupancy, may serve as a principal residence. These establishments also may provide complementary services, such as housekeeping, meals, and laundry services.



The global students and workers non-residential accommodation market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2019 to $11.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 and reach $16.2 billion in 2023.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focused in the research study. It discusses about prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses about product type and application segments of the global Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



