Students Can Opt for South Beach Smoke E-Cigs when NC College Campus Ban Smoking

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- North Carolina state lawmakers have introduced a bill to ban smoking on all community college campuses. The bill originated by each college’s board of trustees, not from the actually campuses themselves.



So far 33 colleges in North Carolina are smoke free. “If the General Assembly passes this legislation, our colleges will follow this requirement,” said community colleges spokeswoman Megen Hoenk.



Although the ban may upset North Carolina students, this would be a perfect time and excuse for smokers to consider alternative options to smoking traditional cigarettes. South Beach Smoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, offers a better smoking choice to help smokers switch over from traditional cigarettes to a healthier lifestyle with electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are popularly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke.



A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens – the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others.



“e-Cig’s have no smoke and therefore are considered ‘smokefree,’ so there should be no issue with smoking an e-Cig on a college campus. It’s safer for the smoker and the non-smoking community! ”said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



About South Beach Smoke

As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke’s products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority. The South Beach Smoke Electronic Cigarette Deluxe Starter Kit comes equipped with an electronic cigarette standard ion battery and an extra capacity battery, five nicotine cartridges, and a portable wall charger. The kit is built with superior 2-part technology of battery and atomizer and cartridges and filter. The battery and atomizer ensure a satisfying smoking experience that produces 250 puffs per charge. The nicotine cartridges produce maximum vapor after each and every puff. The nicotine cartridges come in 10 delicious flavors such as, Classic Tobacco, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Golden, Menthol, Peppermint, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cherry, Peach and Piña Colada. Each set of cartridges are also available in four nicotine strengths: Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and No Nicotine.



For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.