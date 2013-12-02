Students Can Receive Free 3-Month Subscription to WestlawNext from the Paralegal Institute

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The Paralegal Institute at Brighton College is proud to announce that they currently offer all of their Paralegal and Legal Nurse Consultant program enrollees a special free 3-month subscription to the WestlawNext service.



This is an invaluable resource for Paralegal and Legal Nurse Consultant students who are preparing to embark on their exciting new careers. They will be able to complete fast, accurate and thorough searches and analysis with access to the absolute best and latest legal materials, news, documents, reports and much more.



WestlawNext is a powerful legal research system, known for its authoritative content, current and accurate information, enhancements from editors who are real attorneys, and the latest and best technological advancements. This includes mobile tools for searching on the go and efficient WestSearch technology, offering fine-tuned search engine capabilities specifically for the law.



A free 3-month subscription to WestlawNext is another one of the amazing benefits to beginning a Paralegal or Legal Nurse Consultant program with the Paralegal Institute, offering a combined three programs across these fields. Students may choose between the Diploma in Paralegal Studies, or the more comprehensive Associate Degree in Paralegal Studies, as well as the Legal Nurse Consultant Diploma.



All three of these programs from the Paralegal Institute, in fields which are quickly growing and in-demand, offer instruction from practicing professionals in their respective fields, and an in-depth coursework designed to provide students with the tools they need to immediately land a job and excel in that position.



The Paralegal Institute also offers its students all of the unique benefits of distance education, including self-paced studies, convenient and flexible scheduling for even the busiest of working adults with families, open enrollment, and affordable tuition. Additionally, the Paralegal Institute offers career and job assistance, and numerous military education and tuition assistance programs.



Learn more about the Paralegal Institute at Brighton College and their high quality and accredited distance learning programs in the Paralegal and Legal Nurse Consulting fields by visiting TheParalegalInstitute.edu. Prospective students may also call 800.354.1254 to request more information and to learn how to begin their educational journey and exciting new line of work today.



About The Paralegal Institute

The Paralegal Institute at Brighton College has nearly 30 years of experience providing high quality distance education programs, including Criminal Justice, Paralegals, and Legal Nurse Consultants. They are a nationally-accredited distance learning program, known for their quality education and experienced professors. The Paralegal Institute offers their students affordable and flexible tuition, convenient, self-paced studies, open enrollment, career assistance and many other benefits, while remaining committed to providing the best possible education and instruction across a range of in-demand, exciting careers. Visit TheParalegalInstitute.edu for more information or call 800.354.1254.