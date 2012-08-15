Students Find Huge Discounts for Online Shopping at StudentCoupon.co.uk

Bournemouth, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Students are always trying to save money, and they are also some of the most tech-savvy people on the Internet. As a result, many students go online trying to find the best discounts for everyday items and one off purchases.



A new website has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping students find discounts on a plethora of items all in one place. The website is called StudentCoupon.co.uk, and it was founded by students, for students, with a goal to give them free access to the best student saving deals on the Internet.



“We are a new site designed to give everyone the latest offers and deals on a wide range of products, this includes laptops, food shopping, wine, holidays, car hire, furniture, paper all the way up to spa days and long weekends. The actual site is geared towards more “student-y” offers but we do throw in some others as well because everyone deserves a cheap treat!” exclaims the website.



The website is completely free to use, allowing visitors to browse for student coupons at no cost. In addition to finding great deals on products from a variety of stores, students can also submit deals that they know about online.



Some of the most popular coupons on the website right now are discounts for Tesco online grocery shopping, hotel and travel packages, and deals on computers and printer ink.



Students with specific discounts in mind can do a keyword search or browse through categories like food and drink, health and beauty, shopping, sports and leisure and travel. There are dozens of categories that buyers can choose from once they are on the website.



A spokesperson explained the concept of the site:



“As students we have to make our student loans stretch as far as possible and discount coupons are a great way to do that. However finding coupons can be time consuming and sometimes fruitless as they are often out of date. So we decided to create a site that was essentially a supermarket of the types of coupons students would love to use. We also make sure they are properly categorized so people can find the most suitable coupon is seconds rather than hours.”



About StudentCoupon.co.uk

StudentCoupon.co.uk is a new site designed and managed by students to help students save money every day. The StudentCoupon.co.uk team knows how it feels trying to make a student loan stretch, and its members feel that students need a way of saving money on the everyday essentials. The website is 100% free and offers hundreds of deals and coupons for everyday living and even some amazing treats.



For more information, please visit: http://www.studentcoupon.co.uk/