Students Getting Back in Classrooms COVID-19 Common Sense Research on Sharon Kleyne Talk Radio

Students returning safely to classrooms despite the COVID-19 pandemic is a major priority for Boston special educator, Nancy Masiello and Kids Growing Up Strong and Burn with Kearns CEO Kevin Kearns.



Masiello agrees, pointing out that the first thing a child needs to learn is the social skill of empathy. "The first thing to teach is social skills," says Masiello. "Even when kids are learning in a virtual situation," says Masiello, "they should be given some time to play interactive games on Zoom with their friends. This should be incorporated with the teaching. But also let them go out together for bike rides. They need to get out there and build up their immune systems."



Masiello also suggests that there are many ways to organize a classroom safely. "Put four desks together, but seal them off with plexiglass; there are so many ways to organize a classroom safely," says Masiello, who also insists that students take regular hydration breaks throughout the day.



In her Commentary, Kleyne also emphasizes the importance of drinking water for optimum immunity strength protection against the virus and other pathogens. "The Power of Water® and Water Life Science®," says Kleyne, "has been my research focus for more than 40 years. I founded a research center more than 30 years ago to study how water vapor in the atmosphere keeps us alive. In the womb for nine months, one is being prepared with a percentage of life-giving water per organ. When a person is born, she is electrically charged with that life-giving water in the atmosphere. Water vapor in the atmosphere depends on healthy soil. Now, with COVID-19, we have to wear a mask in public to protect ourselves and others from the virus carrier—spit. Sanitizing the hands is important. Protecting the organ of the eye is essential."



Students worldwide must continue to develop social and emotional skills in a socially distanced world that will require parents and educators to develop new strategies and approaches during this pandemic and others that may follow.



