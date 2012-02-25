Students Look to EngineeringDegreeGuides.org As Employers Increase Engineering Degree Hires for 2012

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2012 -- With the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) 2012 Job Outlook Report stating that a number of engineering degrees make up the majority of their in-demand hire list, more prospective students are seeking info from EngineeringDegreeGuides.org. The Website provides information on obtaining an engineering degree online by delving into the various programs, admissions requirements, tuition costs and career tracks as well as the top engineering schools in the country.



Regardless of the state of the economy, employers look to hire graduates in certain fields more than others. The NACE 2012 Job Outlook Report provides a forecast of employers’ intentions to hire new college graduates, and once again, those with engineering degrees make up the majority of the list. For the online resource guide EngineeringDegreeGuides.org, this has resulted in more students seeking them out for information on engineering schools and majors. “Real-world reports like those of NACE have a definite impact on the number of potential students seeking out our Website for information on engineering schools and degree programs,” said an EngineeringDegreeGuides.org specialist.



According to the NACE 2012 Job Outlook Report, several engineering degree program graduates made up the majority of the most in-demand Masters and Doctorate-level degree potential hires for survey employers. They include Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Chemical Engineering. “These statistics are highly important, especially to working engineers who are considering further education to advance their careers by obtaining a higher engineering degree online,” said the resource guide specialist. “Our goal is to provide prospective new and continuing engineering degree students with definitive explanation of the requirements and possible career trajectories with each program, degree and learning environment choice.”



In order to help prospective students, the resource guide provides information on the top engineering schools as well as the important considerations that potential students must address before making a decision. “While we do address issues such as tuition costs and specific degree programs, the guide also delves into the importance of school accreditation, faculties as well as how graduates are doing in the workforce,” said the specialist. “We’re dedicated to helping prospective students weigh all of the important considerations before making a decision.” For more information, please visit http://www.engineeringdegreeguides.org



About EngineeringDegreeGuides.org

Engineering Degree Guides provides prospective engineering students and engineering professionals with reviews of the top ranked and online engineering degree programs. In addition, the Website resource provides news and information on engineering specialties, potential salaries and other engineering career path information. A comprehensive list of considerations for potential students when choosing a school and program is also covered.