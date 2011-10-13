Students More Focused on Studies According to Recent Poll

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2011 -- Student Money Saver today brings some student money news that could help break the stereotype that students do nothing but booze and laze around their student halls. A recent study proved that in fact the average student spent around £65 on alcohol and £76 on books in the first month of university.



It seems the continuing economic downturn and tough job market, students are becoming more focused on their studies with more students choosing to spend more on their course books than a night in the students’ union bar.



Figures from the recent poll showed that students are now becoming more conscience of their spendings than students three years ago. Freshers this year have spent an average of £40 on alcohol in their first week of university compared to around £65 from their third year counterparts.



From the same groups of students, around £86 has been spent by first year students on course books for the coming academic year whereas three years ago, around £73 worth of books were bought.



With students facing more debt than ever before and with an increased number of graduates finding it difficult to find a job after university, perhaps more students are focusing their university career on study and good marks than the experience which has previously proven so popular for students choosing to further their education.



One student also commented that students are now becoming more clued up on the savings that can be made. A second or third year student for example will realise that buying every book on their reading list is not a necessity and that many of these books can be shared, found cheaper or borrowed from friends and the library.



Students looking for help and advice on saving money during university can find a myriad of student offers and deals on the Student Money Saver site here.