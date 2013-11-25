Students Now Selling College Textbooks Through Textbookdollars.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Getting top-dollar for college textbooks is important for students trying to pay their tuition, rent, and everyday expenses. Fortunately, scholars now have the option to sell their books through Textbookdollars.com.



The process is straightforward, which sets this site apart from competitors. One simply has to search for their textbook by ISB number, title or author. Once it is found, students can add it to their book-bag and send it in for processing with free shipping. Once the textbook is received, payment is processed via PayPal or check, whichever the student’s preference.



Prices paid are competitive and fair. Ultimately, future students looking for affordable texts can find what they need for their courses for less. Used books with some water damage, writing on pages, highlights and other minor imperfections are accepted. New books, instructor texts and unbound books are also purchased. However, there are prohibitions against extremely damaged or defaced textbooks. If pages are missing, covers are torn or if there is fire damage, exchanges are not possible.



Customer service is important to Textbookdollars.com, and every effort is made to consummate a transaction with students. For those looking to purchase used books, quality is the essential factor.



Textbookdollars.com helps students by purchasing new and used books that other book stores may not be purchasing, which is beneficial for all parties involved. The rising costs of tuition, room and board are making it necessary for students to find innovate ways to save and increase their cash flow. Allowing future students to learn from one’s used books is a socially responsible action and helps others afford an education.



For those looking to sell their books, Textbookdollars.com is the optimal choice. The dynamic user interface makes it easy to determine exchange prices and initiate sales, and shipping is free on orders over $15. Make extra cash from spare textbooks starting today.



About TextBookDollars.com

TextBookDollars.com buys used and damaged textbooks from college students who no longer need them. The website was founded by Michael Rozinsky to offer students an avenue to sell used textbooks that may not sell anywhere else. The website was re-launched in August of 2013 to provide customers with a more dynamic and hassle-free experience. Visit http://www.textbookdollars.com/ for more information.