Students of Martial Arts School 'Better Families' Attain Black Belts

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Better Families, a South Miami martial arts school, has graduated several of its students with their first or second degree black belts following a test held on Saturday, December 14th.



The school made the announcement on its official blog at BetterFamilies.com, where it expressed considerable satisfaction and encouragement towards the new black belt holders. The students who attained first degree black belts were Nicholas Skokan, Carlos Juan Sr, Carlos Juan Jr, Andres Juan, Mikel Juan, Manuela Juan, Robert Barosso, Henry Santer, and Orlando Tercilla; the second degree black belts were Brian Garces, Isabella Gonzalez, Jewelianna Ramos, Ashley Roblejo, Bianca Uriarte.



The black belt is commonly the highest belt color used and denotes a large degree of competence and skill. The fairly large number of graduates denotes the success of Better Families’ teaching model and approach.



Indeed, Black Belt Schools of America has described the group as being “among America’s top most prestigious martial arts schools” and several of its instructors have received accolades, including its founder and director, Master Mary Beth Klock-Perez.



Working under the motto of "Better Families Through Tae Kown Do", the studio has served over 600 families, and formally encourages the participation of beginners. In addition to selling sparring equipment, Better Families regularly provides birthday party services for children, and is offering weight loss programs for the holiday season.



About Better Families

Better Families is a Miami Tae Kwon Do school located on 5754 Bird Road in South Miami that has been in operation since 1989. Its mission statement is to promote fitness and self-discipline among families through the teaching of martial arts, namely the system of Tae Kwon Do developed by well-known martial artist Jhnoon Rhee. It applies a philosophical approach to martial that emphasizes not only physical strength but integrity, confidence, ethics, and academic performance.