Students Taking Multiple AP Classes Rely on Course-Notes.Org

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- AP courses can be a big advantage to high school students as they look to take up a college education. AP -or Advanced Placement- courses are designed to prepare high school students for the intensity and rigor of undergraduate classes. Students who are planning on applying to Ivy League schools, need to ask themselves not just whether or not they will take an AP class, but how many they can handle. Taking, and succeeding, in multiple AP classes is a good indicator of how successful a student will be at a top tier university. Which begs the question, ‘How are students supposed to take multiple AP classes while still balancing extracurricular activities, sports teams, community service, and other obligations?



This is where Course-Notes.org can help. Course Notes is a website that has been providing students and teachers with resources and materials for AP classes the past 10 years. The site has notes, outlines, practice quizzes, 6 million flashcards and many other study materials for over twenty subjects including AP US History, AP Biology, AP Statistics, and AP Art History. There is also a forum with over 100,000 registered members can receive help with their homework, debate current events, or just talk about their daily lives.



"More schools are offering a greater variety of AP courses, so it's not uncommon for students to be taking several AP courses in one year," according to Don Yanek of Chicago's Northside College Prep. "This creates a real crunch time for them at the end of April and the start of May to begin to prepare for these exams. It's great that students have a reliable central site for a large assortment of quality preparation materials in addition to the College Board published materials. Having access to this free information takes a little bit of the pressure off the students."



About Course Notes

Course Notes has been providing invaluable notes, outlines, practice quizzes and other study materials for free to high school students since 2002. There is an active community where students can assist others with their homework assignments, debate current events, or just discuss their daily lives. For more information, please visit: http://www.course-notes.org/