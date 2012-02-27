Students Turn to ‘Social Work Degree Guides’ to Gain Insight About Social Work Degree Programs

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2012 -- With an aging baby boomer population, certain job fields, including careers within the social and human services industry, are in high demand.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the quantity of social and human services assistants will be likely to increase around 34 percent between 2006 and 2016, which is considerably faster than average for standard occupations.



Social workers are also expected to become increasingly necessary to assist with issues including teen pregnancy, homelessness, mental disability and substance abuse.



In order to get involved in the social services industry, it is necessary for people to obtain their Bachelors in Social Work, and further extend their opportunities by obtaining their Masters in Social Work.



But choosing the best social work degree program can be overwhelming.



Social work is considered a noble profession because it involves helping people who need assistance in many challenging situations, including poverty, discrimination, homelessness, joblessness, psychological and physical disease, neglect and addiction.



It takes a very strong and dedicated person to deal with these types of circumstances every day. A top-notch social work degree program can help prepare someone to handle these duties with confidence and grace.



