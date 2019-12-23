New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- In the most recent data available from Obesity Week 2018, there were 228,000 metabolic weight loss surgeries and procedures performed in the United States in 2017. Most of these were performed in the North East and other states that rank in the upper half of all state economies.



These areas include These areas included New York City, Queens, Long Island, Brooklyn, Westchester, Manhattan, New Jersey, Washington DC, Delaware, and Massachusetts. These are all states that cover bariatric procedures as an essential benefit.



Bariatric surgery is any surgical procedure that can be categorized as medical weight loss surgery which decreases the size of the stomach to limit food intake, and affect how the patient's body will digest food and nutrients post-surgery.



Some of the most commonly known procedures are:



-Laparoscopic Surgery or LAP-BAND

-Gastric Sleeve

-Gastric Bypass (Roux-en-Y)

-Weight Loss Balloon

-Biliopancreatic Diversion or Duodenal Switch

-Revisions Surgery to correct errors in past surgeries



One established bariatric group, NYC Bariatric Surgeon offers a multidisciplinary team approach to help people who have exhausted all other options.



A representative from the company mentioned, "These procedures have demonstrated promising long-term results in their efficacy in the treatment of morbid obesity and other associated co-morbidities. In the last thirty years the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) reports tremendous advancements in the safety and number of post-operative complications - credited to laparoscopic techniques."



Obesity Week 2019 was held in Las Vegas, NV during the dates November 3rd-7th 2019 and will release new data as it is being compiled to be released first quarter, January 2020. The event is an international conference bringing together world-renowned experts in the field of obesity. It is co-hosted by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) and The Obesity Society (TOS. The event programming consists of: educational opportunities, networking events and scientific explorations created through the collaboration of both organizations.



In recent decades, there has been a growing need for obesity surgery across the United States. If the health issues associated with morbid obesity are left untreated the life expectancy of the person is affected substantially. Morbidly obese adults are twice as likely to have an early death than non-obese adults.



The company knows that there are currently more than 6 million people in the United States suffering from morbid obesity. As advancements in bariatric weight loss surgery continue to increase both the safety and the quality post-operative result, bariatric surgery will become accessible to more and more people in need of its benefits. As that continues to occur their compassionate and qualified team of bariatric professionals will be available to offer ongoing support before, during, and after the surgical process.



View all of the company's New York City Bariatric Services and connect with NYC Bariatric Surgeon on Facebook.