Studies Reveal CBT Can Make Real Physical Changes to Emotional and Logical Part of the Brain

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- According to a recent publication on BBC Science, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is not only equally effective as medication but can also help individuals perceive life more positively by making actual physical changes to the emotional part of the brain, the instincts and the logical part of the brain which is associated with thoughts. A form of talk therapy, CBT is now being widely used by therapists around the world, mainly due to its high success rate and negligible risks and side effects.



CBT can treat mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, disorders, addictions, OCD, phobias and many other issues. CBT is also used in marriage counseling, where it has shown very high effectiveness. The therapy is based on the fact that individuals may interpret situations negatively which in turn affects their feelings and actions. The objective of CBT is to alter the thinking style of a person and break the negativity that creeps in. This however is not easily achieved and usually requires numerous sessions with a professional therapist.



The highly experienced therapists in Baton Rouge Counseling inform that CBT modifies the “self-talk” and irrational beliefs of a person, and is the therapy of choice for individuals who are going through depression or have anxiety. Therapists at Baton Rouge Counseling, who have combined experience of over 30 years, further added that CBT is usually focused on a specific problem and is structured toward the client. Since CBT is now “evidence-based” i.e. it is a proven therapy, Baton Rouge Counseling and many other therapy and counseling centers have made it an integral part of their therapy specialties.



Since CBT requires openness between an individual and the therapist, its success largely depends on the relationship that can be established between the two. Hence, experience of the therapist and their ability to establish rapport plays an important role in treating a person. Due to its effectiveness, especially in the long run when individuals rewire their brain to create a more positive thought process, and almost no side effects, CBT is being preferred over medication and is the first solution both therapists and their clients select.



About Baton Rouge Counseling

Baton Rouge Counseling is one of the leading centers that provides private therapy and counseling for wide range of issues and problems. Through the online platform, http://batonrougecounseling.net, specific details of the various therapies and counseling offered by the Baton Rouge specialists can be viewed. The highly experienced therapists of the center have gained immense reputation in the Baton Rouge area for their services to the community and numerous individuals.



For more information about Counseling or Therapies in Baton Rouge, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of batonrougecounseling.net, please call at (225) 293-2913 or email to todd@batonrougecounseling.net.