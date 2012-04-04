Studies Show Businesses Without Mobile Friendly Websites Lose up to 40 Percent of Potential Sales

Williamsburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- With more than a billion smartphone users worldwide, businesses not equipped with mobile-friendly websites are losing a large number of sales and referrals from potential customers.



In fact, studies have shown companies without mobile websites risk losing up 40 percent of their site visitors to competitors. Additionally, about 57 percent of their site visitors will not recommend them to other potential customers.



And as the number of smartphone users continues to grow, the need for businesses to focus on mobile marketing, including SMS marketing, becomes imperative to their welfare and growth.



Featuring a wide range of mobile marketing solutions, new website MobileWebAdvantage.com just announced a limited-time free mobile website offer to help companies capture the rapidly growing smart phone user customer segment. Offering a complete suite of mobile web solutions for businesses, including mobile websites, SMS (text messaging) marketing, mobile coupons, QR codes, integration services and more, the new site is also providing companies with free SMS texts for 30 days through their preferred provider.



Considering the fact by 2014 mobile Internet usage is expected to exceed desktop Internet usage, the sooner businesses adapt their marketing efforts for the mobile phone audience, the better.



And according to MobileWebAdvantage.com, one of the most important steps a business can take to reach iPhone and other smartphone users is to make their websites mobile-compatible.



“Sending mobile users to your standard website is a big mistake because mobile devices are not able to handle the huge amount of data that your standard website provides,” states the site. “The user can become extremely frustrated and move on to a competitor who can provide the information he/she is seeking. The loss in sales from this growing segment is huge.”



For a limited time, MobileWebAdvantage.com is offering businesses the opportunity to get an optimized mobile website absolutely free.



As an added bonus, the site is currently providing companies with free SMS text marketing for 30 days with their preferred provider. The service allows businesses to send customers text messages, create online coupons and QR or quick response codes, add and manage contacts, set appointments and reminders, and post status updates on Facebook and Twitter.



MobileWebAdvantage.com also provides businesses with an array of informative articles, videos and facts about mobile marketing.



For more information, visit http://MobileWebAdvantage.com



About MobileWebAdvantage.com

Recently launched, MobileWebAdvantage.com provides top-notch customer service and a wide range of winning mobile marketing solutions for business owners, including mobile websites, SMS and text marketing, mobile coupons, QR codes, integration services and more. Founded by an entrepreneur with more than 25 years of business experience and seven years in Internet marketing, and backed by a team of highly talented designers, the site aims to help companies capture the rapidly growing smart phone user customer segment.