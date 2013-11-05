Studies Suggest Vitamin B-12 Complex May Prevent and Treat Depression

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Vitamin B-12, one of the B complex vitamins, does not only play a role in metabolic processes in the body, it also promotes the production of brain chemicals that affect the mood and other brain functions. In fact, studies have found a link between B12 and depression. This is imperative as B12 may prevent and treat depression, a condition that affects millions of individuals.



While depression is typically related to low levels of serotonin in the brain, studies have found that those with depression also tend to have low levels of Vitamin B12. Moreover, it has been proven that depression patients with higher levels of the B12 respond to treatments better than those with lower levels of the vitamin. These findings mean that Vitamin B-12 supplementation may prevent and even treat depression, a condition that leaves people debilitated, disabled and feeling defeated. In fact, the World Health Organization predicts that by 2020, depression will be the second leading cause of disability.



While the body produces Vitamin B-12 naturally, its levels in the body may be affected by several factors including diet, age, and medical conditions. The elderly, for instance, are prone to B12 deficiency as they do not have enough acid in the stomach to help them absorb the protein-bound vitamin. Therefore, supplementation of this vitamin cannot be overemphasized. Vitamin B12 liquid drops can help provide people with the sufficient levels they need to prevent or treat serious conditions such as depression.



““Vitamin B12, like the other B vitamins, is important for metabolism. It helps in the formation of red blood cells and in the maintenance of the central nervous system.” – The New York Times Health Guide



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