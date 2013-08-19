City Edge Apartment Hotels Now Introduces Travel Deals with Unbeatable Value

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- City Edge Apartment Hotels, a renowned accommodation provider in Melbourne now introduces travel deals with unbeatable value for travelers. They are providing free Wi-Fi for the travelers while booking their studio apartments in Melbourne.



City Edge has some of the best accommodation solutions. Moreover, if an individual is looking for a short stay apartment in Melbourne, these apartments are the best choice. They offer all services and luxury that a traveler looks for. Travelers are provided with studio one and two bedroom, depending upon the choice, kitchens/kitchenettes and food preparation areas, separate sleeping and living areas, self-service laundry facilities are provided either in-apartment or within the complex, strategic and convenient locations, weekly apartment servicing, Wi-Fi and etc. amongst others.



They offer some of the best accommodation deals in Melbourne. A representative from City Edge while elaborating their deals stated, “If you are visiting Melbourne for major sporting events such as the Australian Open Tennis, the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Melbourne Cup Carnival or to barrack for your AFL, NRL or A-League team, City Edge Apartment Hotels offer the best value accommodation only minutes from the iconic MCG, Melbourne Park, Etihad Stadium and AAMI Park. For savvy business travelers, City Edge also boasts the best value accommodation Melbourne has to offer.”



This Melbourne accommodation provider makes sure that its customers are provided with every fundamental facility during their stay in Melbourne. With great locations in the world’s most liveable city, City Edge is the most preferred choice of every travel-lover. Their apartments have all the world class facilities with a friendly, efficient and reliable environment. In fact, these apartments can be considered as a cost-savvy option, designed specifically to make sure that the travelers don’t have to spend heavy amounts upon accommodation.



About City Edge Apartment Hotels

City Edge Apartment Hotels and Serviced Apartments Melbourne offer apartment accommodation experience at the right price by removing those costly extras which often you do not use and should not have to pay for. A comprehensive range of serviced apartments in Melbourne - available in studio / one bedroom / two bedrooms - is available in a variety of bedding configurations.



For further information on their services, please visit: http://www.cityedge.com.au