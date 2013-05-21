Studio Boutique Hotel Named One of the Top 25 Hotels in Costa Rica by TripAdvisor

San Jose, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Studio Boutique Hotel proudly announces its inclusion in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 2013 Top 25 Hotels in Costa Rica list. Opened on July 15, 2011, this Costa Rica 5 star hotel also earned the honor of being named the number one hotel in Santa Ana, Costa Rica by TripAdvisor. "As the first and only art themed hotel in Costa Rica, Studio Boutique Hotel stands out in the crowd and continues to operate as a five star hotel under international standards," Aldo Annese, spokesman for the hotel, declares.



A masterpiece of lodging, the hotel offers spacious and luxurious rooms, common areas and a terrace. Meeting rooms were designed with the traveler in mind and the Katowa Restaurant on site caters to guests and their clients, offering healthy dishes with a taste of home. Local suppliers provide organic products and all employees of the Costa Rica boutique hotel remain committed to environmental sustainability. "Studio Boutique Hotel partners with those who share the ideal of social welfare toward employees as the goal is for the employees to be entrepreneurs, people who share a vision of quality and service for co-workers and guests alike. Guests benefit from this underlying philosophy in a number of ways," Aldo Annese continues.



Rooms at the Studio Hotel range from a studio single to a junior suite. The studio single features a king size bed, resting sofa, private bathroom with hot water, mini bar and safe along with many other amenities. The junior suite features the same along with an iPod dock, a dining table and more. "Guests are sure to find the rooms a comfortable retreat after a day of business or exploring the local attractions. The comfort of the guest remains the top priority at all times and this is seen in the design of the guest rooms," Mr. Annese says.



Take advantage of one of the hot deals currently offered by the Studio Boutique Hotel. Plan a romantic getaway complete with a bottle of wine in the room and strawberries with chocolate. Golf lovers enjoy the two person golf lovers deal which features a buffet style breakfast, welcome cocktail and a trip to the Valle del Sol golf course for 18 holes. "These are just two examples of the hot deals offered by the hotel. Guests are sure to find one that meets their needs in every way and allows them to have the perfect getaway, Mr. Annese states.



About Studio Boutique Hotel

Studio Boutique Hotel, a new five star boutique hotel, provides guests with lodging in a unique, modern and comfortable environment, one located in the heart of the city. Less than one mile south of the Forum I business center, Studio Boutique Hotel lies in one of the fastest growing areas of the city and is a 20 minute drive from the Juan Santamaria International Airport. The preferential rate includes amenities such as a buffet style breakfast, a safety box, access to the business center and an airport shuttle which consistently comes in under schedule. Inspiration for the hotel came from the "Art Studio" concept and the atmosphere is both comfortable and welcoming. New ideas are sure to be born here thanks to the luxurious surroundings and the company of other guests. Boasting 82 rooms, this environmentally friendly hotel offers a charming getaway, one where you will be able to admire the works of great artists, such as Guillermo Conte and Valerio Triguero. A stay at the hotel is an experience you will never forget.