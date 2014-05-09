Studio D'Maxsi Announces Spring/Summer 2014 Events

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Studio D’Maxsi, the notable fashion house owned by Ghanaian Fashion Designer Afua Sam has a lot of exciting news, projects and events lined up for the Spring/Summer 2014 season.



Owner Afua Sam, has added modeling and acting to her fashion designer title. She will be walking the runway at the 2nd ‘Runway Moms For A cause’. “I have always wanted to be a model but that took a back seat for fashion.” says Sam. “ I'm very excited and honored not only to model which is a dream come true but I get to do this with all these powerful moms to raise money to support KidSave. I congratulate Lara Akinsanya for taking this great initiative to help these kids .When I started designing little did I know that this is where fashion will take me.” As part of 2014’s Mother’s Day Weekend celebrations, the 2nd ‘Runway Moms for a Cause’ (RMFC) fundraiser celebration will take place at Renaissance Washington, DC DuPont Circle Hotel located at 1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC from 7-10pm on Friday, May 9, 2014. Runway Moms for a Cause” (RMFC) is a fashion fundraising event. More information and to get tickets, visit www.runwaymoms.org.



Afua Sam is also a cast member in ‘The Politics of Fashion: DC UNBOXED’. Directed and Written by Elaine Mensah of SVELTE LLC, ‘The Politics of Fashion: DC UNBOXED’ is DC’s first ever fashion documentary, a film that takes one on a journey from the perception of DC fashion by the outside world, through its evolution in retail, style, and business, to the debate about whether or not DC fashion is heading towards a true industry or is just a fashionable city. Be prepared to see Washington DC through a completely different lens. “To be a cast member of this ground breaking fashion documentary is an amazing honor. Elaine Mensah, the creator, was great to work with. I can't wait for the premiere.” ‘The Politics of Fashion: DC UNBOXED’ hits AMC Theaters Mazza Gallerie, Washington DC on June 3, 2014. View trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSVVvCESr9w and get tickets to the premiere at http://thepoliticsoffashion.eventbrite.com.



Studio D’Maxsi will also be featuring at the ‘Dallas International Fashion Event’ which will be taking place at 6pm on May 16, 2014 at the Dallas City Performance Hall located at Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora Street, Dallas, Texas 75201. It promises to be explosively entertaining and would feature a host of other top rated international fashion designers, models and entertainers. Guests expected at the event include top government functionaries, industry giants, fashion icons and the diplomatic corp.



For more information about STUDIO D’MAXSI, contact:

Phone: 301-442-3977

Email: pr@studiodmaxsidesigns.com

Website: http://www.studiodmaxsidesigns.com/



ABOUT STUDIO D’MAXSI

STUDIO D’MAXSI is a fashion design house owned by Afua Sam. Celebrated as an innovative, sophisticated and edgy women's wear line for the modern woman, STUDIO D’MAXSI makes unique designs for the sexy, classy, funky, chic and confident woman. STUDIO D’MAXSI has featured in various fashion shows including Maryland Fashion Week, DC Fashion Week and Crystal Couture; charitable fashion events like Steps to the Cure, Fashion Fusion, Fashion for World Peace, Pink Jams, Beyond Words Fashion Show For The ‘Lollipop Kids Foundation’,etc. Afua Sam also founded ‘Operation Prom’, a ‘win a PROM dress’ competition open to deserving academically excellent high school female students. STUDIO D’MAXSI’s brand of elegant yet edgy collections has gained her a diverse clientele that includes Jamie Foster Brown, Grammy nominated artist Carolyn Malachi, Glynn Jackson of the Golden Scissors Awards Show, Opera singer Abiodun Koya, Miss Ghana Universe, Miss China America First Runner Up, Miss Maryland, Miss Black USA DC among others. STUDIO D’MAXSI specializes in Red carpet looks, party dresses, casual chic (men & women), wedding dresses, prom dresses, suits (men & women) and accessories-for all events.