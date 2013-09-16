Studio D'Maxsi Wins 'Fashion Designer of the Year' Award at the 2013 African Awards USA

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- It was a wonderful and memorable occasion when Afua Sam of Studio D’Maxsi Fashion Design house received the award for the ‘Fashion Designer of the Year’ at the recently concluded 2nd Annual African Awards USA which took place at the Georgia Public Broadcasting Studio, Atlanta, Georgia on August 31, 2013. Founded by Ghanaian born Afua Sam, Studio D’Maxsi, is one of the fastest growing fashion houses based in DC, creating masterpieces for the chic, bold and funky modern woman. Afua Sam proudly represented her humble Ghanaian roots and gave a moving inspirational speech as she received the award. Studio D’Maxsi has featured in various major fashion shows and won other awards including ‘African Women In The Arts’ Couture Fashion Designer , ‘Excellence In The Fashion Industry’ Award By 3G Magazine, Top 10 Designers To Watch In The Metro DC Area by Council Magazine and was also nominated two times in a row for ‘Fashion Award MD’ for High Fashion category in 2012 and 2013; others include - Fest Africa Honoree Award 2012 , Trendy Africa Magazine Honoree Awards 2013, ‘Africa Fashion Week New York 2012 and featured in the DELTA SIGMA 100 years celebration among others. She was also recently recognized by Maryland Senator Barbara Mikulski.



Abigal Thomas; Executive Director of African Awards USA and Founder of Hope of Africa Foundation says “each year the African Awards showcases and recognizes the talents of people of African descent who have made positive and selfless contributions to the improvement of Africans as well as those of the Diaspora. Afua’s speech was very inspirational and very moving and we at African Awards are proud of her achievement”. Also present at the 2nd African Awards USA were Dr John Stremlau, Ph.D., Vice President of the Cater Center Peace Program who received the Humanitarian award, Sport Personality of the Year: Atlanta Falcon, Mr. Osi Umenyiora. Award Presenters, State Senator Donzella James and popular Nollywood Actress, Oge Okoye were also among other notable dignitaries present. The event was hosted by Singer/Activist Yewande Austin.



“As a designer I have always said there is no better way to share your God given talent than to give back; the nomination was a surprise in itself. Thank you Sanata for the nomination. Wining is a beautiful thing but it comes with a greater responsibility. Over all, I was very happy and proud to win and represent Africa in the USA. I hope this will be a great example to young up and coming talents to know that dreams are achievable, if you work hard and don't give up on your dreams, with a lot of prayer, you will make it” – Afua Sam



Afua Sam would like to thank God for His grace and mercy, the African Awards USA team, fans, growing clientele, media, friends and family who have kept her grounded thus far, for their support and patronage. The Studio D’Maxsi video submission that was submitted to the award organization can be found at this link - http://vimeo.com/71642940. Photos of Afua Sam can be found at this link - http://bit.ly/15pYdbu



About STUDIO D’MAXSI

STUDIO D’MAXSI is a fashion design house owned by Afua Sam. Celebrated as an innovative, sophisticated and edgy women's wear line for the modern woman, STUDIO D’MAXSI makes unique designs for the sexy, classy, funky, chic and confident woman. STUDIO D’MAXSI has featured in various fashion shows including Maryland Fashion Week, DC Fashion Week and Crystal Couture; charitable fashion events like Steps to the Cure, Fashion Fusion, Fashion for World Peace, Pink Jams, Beyond Words Fashion Show For The ‘Lollipop Kids Foundation’,etc. Afua Sam also founded ‘Operation Prom’, a ‘win a PROM dress’ competition open to deserving academically excellent high school female students. STUDIO D’MAXSI’s brand of elegant yet edgy collections has gained her a diverse clientele that includes Jamie Foster Brown, Grammy nominated artist Carolyn Malachi, Glynn Jackson of the Golden Scissors Awards Show, Opera singer Abiodun Koya, Miss Ghana Universe, Miss China America First Runner Up, Miss Maryland, Miss Black USA DC among others. STUDIO D’MAXSI specializes in Red carpet looks, party dresses, casual chic (men & women), wedding dresses, prom dresses, suits (men & women) and accessories-for all events.



About African Awards

The African Awards is an annual event sponsored by The Hope of Africa, Inc., a non-profit organization which focuses on improving our community through education and empowerment. The purpose of the African Awards Show is to showcase and recognize the enormous talents of people of the African descent who have made positive and selfless contributions to the betterment of Africans in homeland as well as in the Diaspora. They aim to recognize the talents and achievements of the young emerging generation of people of the African descent. More info at www.africanawardsusa.com



For more information, please contact STUDIO D’MAXSI at:



Phone: 301-442-3977

Email: pr@studiodmaxsidesigns.com

Website: http://www.studiodmaxsidesigns.com/