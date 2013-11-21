StudioProper Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Start the Manufacturing of 'Proper Audio - PA1: Mountable Bluetooth Speaker'

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- The PA1 is a beautiful Aluminum bodied speaker paired right down to what's most important, focusing immensely on sound output and quality. StudioProper decided to keep the PA1 wired due to the sacrifice that portable battery speakers make when it comes to high quality audio. PA1 is well balanced and a joy to experience.



PA1 connects wirelessly via Bluetooth and integrates their clever, universal Wallee™ mounting system allowing for both wall mounting, and use with Aluminum Wallee™ Speaker Stands. Its contemporary design is adaptable to any environment.



PA1 connects wirelessly to virtually every smart phone, tablet and computer, regardless of operating system. The manufacturers have selected a premium Bluetooth module, with close consideration to antenna placement ensuring clear, consistent pairing and audio streaming. PA1 also remembers up to 5 devices, so the users only need to pair the first time they turn it on.



PA1 has been designed to perfectly complement any environment, while making a statement about quality, long-lasting materials, premium aesthetics and high quality 85 decibel audio.



StudioProper has spent the last 10 months developing this wonderful product focusing on everything from sound quality, use case scenarios, modularity, Bluetooth connectivity and aesthetics. After 6 exhaustive rounds of prototyping, and months of rigorous testing, they believe they are ready for production.



This project will only be funded if at least$80,000 is pledged by Wednesday Dec 18, 12:18am EST.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1bCcNwW