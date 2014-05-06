Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The environmental watchdog group Greenpeace tested over 80 clothing products marketed to children from 25 countries over the course of 2013. The group found that these products contain polyfluorinated chemicals (PFCs), and other toxic chemicals. An elevated exposure to PFCs was linked by researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health with "reduced immune responses in children." According to researchers at the University of South Carolina's School of Medicine, one of the effects of this immuno-suppression is increased activation of latent viruses, including the EBV, also known as human herpes virus 4.



The Center for Disease Control has stated that "EBV is found all over the world. Most people get infected with EBV at some point in their lives." Antiviral drugs are mostly ineffective against the virus. As noted in a 2013 study published in the peer-reviewed Pharmacology & Pharmacy medical journal, antiviral drugs "inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. …However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans."



In contrast to antiviral drugs, two post-marketing clinical studies, published in September 2013 and March 2014 in Pharmacology & Pharmacy, showed that Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin, two natural antiviral products, safely and effectively reduced many symptoms associated with viral infections and reduced fatigue caused by viral infections. While Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin share the same formula, Novirin has higher quality ingredients.



Parent concerned about the immuno-suppressant PFCs found in children’s clothing in Greenpeace study should ask their pediatricians for a blood test to check for the presence of the Epstein Barr Virus and other latent viruses. If the results show that their child is infected, polyDNA suggests tat they ask their doctor about the two products Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin. These natural antivirals target viruses during their latent phase. Moreover, if the viruses are already active, that is, the child shows symptoms of an active infection, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin can offer a relief from suffering.