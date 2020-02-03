Study Explores: Connected Car Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

Connected Car Comprehensive Study by Application (Commercial Car, Private Car, Others), Form (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), Network (DSRC, Cellular), Service (Connected Services, Safety & Security, Autonomous Driving) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2025
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- Connected Car Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Connected Car Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.
With up surging technological advancements as well as product developments in the automobile industry will generate significant demand for highly automated and advanced connected and their respective accessories over the upcoming decade. Connected car can enable internet connectivity with the other vehicle spare parts which also offers convenience, security, safety performance and many others. In addition to this, these cars can communicate with the drivers and offer along with powerful network technology. Over the last couple of years, various connectivity solutions have been developed by car manufacturers and service providers, such as the machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity platform. The connected cars are equipped with numerous sensors and processors which can also enable inter car connectivity.
Major Key Players in This Report Include,
BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft) (Germany), Broadcom Inc. (United States), Chrysler (United States), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan), Luxoft (Switzerland), Qualcomm Incorporated (United States) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)
This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Connected Car Market research report include SWOT analysis.
The regional analysis of Global Connected Car Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.
The Global Connected Car Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.
