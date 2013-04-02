Study Finds 60% Increase in Facebook Fan Page 'Likes' by Posting Images Instead of Text

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- A recent study conducted by CLEW Labs found that when businesses posted on their Facebook fan pages with images, they received as many as 60% more “likes” than with just text. The study also measured “shares” and “comments” which increased by as much as 4x and 12x respectively. The conclusion was that the Facebook Edgerank Algorithm, Facebook’s way of choosing which posts make it to your news feed, hedges heavily on photos. Additionally, the increase in comments and shares indicates that Facebook users also prefer photos to plain text.



What does this mean for business owners with a Facebook fan page? If your posts are not accompanied by an image of some sort, you’re probably missing out. Fortunately there are many easy solutions out there, Instagram, Flickr, and Streamzoo just to name a few, all turn your smart phone into a social media posting power house.



Snapping photos with a smart phone doesn’t work for all business. Web-based businesses typically have no physical product or service to be photographed. Additionally, many business owners don’t have the time to be bothered with picture taking for the sake of their social media campaigns.



Fortunately there is an emerging solution. A company called Social Status launched this week, and its mission is to help businesses get more Facebook ‘likes’ and fans by converting their plain text social media posts into stunning images. Users simply type a few lines of text, pick a design, and Social Status converts it all into an image while posting it directly to the users fan page.



Learn more about “Social Status” by visiting the company’s website http://www.getsocialstatus.com



About CLEW Labs

Social Status was created by CLEW Labs. CLEW Labs are a team of 3 highly skilled engineers from various web and mobile backgrounds in Silicon Valley. We are a fast moving team that does not believe in bloat or bureaucracy. Based in Sunnyvale, CA we are at the center of the tech industry and are thrilled to be a part of this exciting, fast paced community. CLEW Labs was founded in May of 2011 and have been developing everything from mobile apps for the iPhone/Android to desktop apps.



