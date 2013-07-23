Study New Research : Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostic Market Q2 2013 - a Strategic Analysis of Industry Trends, Technologies, Participants, and Environment

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- This is a comprehensive account of the market size, segmentation, key players, SWOT analysis, influential technologies, and business and economic environments. The report is supported by 261 tables & figures over 205 pages. The personalized medicine (global) market is presented as follows:



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/personalized-medicine-and-companion-diagnostic-market-q2-2013-a-strategic-analysis-of-industry-trends-technologies-participants-and-environment



- By Company (e.g., 23andMe, AFFYMETRIX, ATOSSA GENETICS, NODALITY, deCode /Amgen, CELERA, MYRIAD)

- By Geography (US, UK, EU)

- By Segment (Targeted therapeutics, Companion Diagnostics, Esoteric tests, Esoteric lab services)

- By Sub-market (Companion diagnostics & therapeutic, nutrition & wellness, medical technology, pharmacogenomics, consumer genomics)



Table of Contents



1.0 Executive Summary 11

1.1 Objectives of Report 11

1.2 Scope of Study 12

1.3 Data Sources and Methodology 12

1.4 Key Findings and Observations 13



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/171740



2.0 Introduction 17

2.1 Pharmacogenetics 18

2.2 How Personalized Medicine Monitoring can Reduce Adverse Drug Reactions 25

2.3 Pharmacogenetic Study Challenges 26

2.4 Pharmacogenomics 26

2.5 Applications of Pharmacogenomics 27

2.5.1 Pharmacogenomics: Improving the Safety of Medications 27

2.5.1.1 Adverse Drug Reactions 27

2.5.1.2 Pharmacogenomics: Improving the Efficacy of Therapeutics 28

2.6 Pharmacogenetic Analysis 32

2.6.1 Single Base Primer Extension 32

2.6.2 Primer Based Base Extension 32

2.6.3 Hybridization Based SNP Analysis 33

2.6.4 Ligation Based Approach 34

2.6.5 New-Generation Sequencing Technologies 35

2.6.6 Ultra-High Throughput Sequencing 35

2.7 Companion Diagnostics 37



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/