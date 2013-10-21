Study Provides Clues on How to Eat More and Weigh Less

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- A recent study done by The Scripps Research Institute discovered a brain-to-body circuit signal that may enable humans to lose weight despite how much food they are consuming. The study was done in roundworms, and was activated by combined signals from neurotransmitters of serotonin and adrenaline.

“Boosting serotonin signaling has been seen as a viable strategy for weight loss in people, but our results hint that boosting serotonin plus adrenaline should produce more potent effects – and there is already some evidence that’s the case,” TSRI Assistant Professor Suprya Srinivasan advised.

Serotonin signals can be increased or decreased artificially by the use of antidepressants, but this increase or decrease can affect appetite as well as mood. When serotonin levels were increased via drugs, and combined with an adrenaline increase as the result of heightened physical activity, this circuit became active and increased weight-loss, though no diet changes were noted.

Scientists in the study were trying to recreate the effects using drugs only, and while this may be effective, there are always side effects with use of any prescription medication.

While in the future there may be a way to boost both serotonin and adrenaline levels simultaneously without side effects, in the short term, exercise boosts both chemicals naturally in the brain. And though at the beginning of a weight-loss program it may seem slow going, overtime more activity leads to more nutritional awareness, and eventually weight-loss for those who remained focused and follow the recommended guidelines for both exercise and nutrition.



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