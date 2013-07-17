Study Report: Competitor Analysis ErbB / Her Receptor Antagonists

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The present Competitive Intelligence Report about antagonists of the ErbB/Her receptor pathway provides a competitor evaluation in the field of ErbB1 (EGF-R), ErbB2 (Her), ErbB3 (Her) and ErbB4 (Her4) receptor targeting molecules for treatment of cancer as of July 2013. Purchase of the downloadable pdf report includes a 6-month online access to the data of the report and any updates since the publication date. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail and allow online work with the project data to print or export an individual report.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC :-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/competitor-analysis-erbb--her-receptor-antagonists



Targeted treatment of EGF-R and Her2-positive cancers with target specific antibodies has become an example of successful personalized medicine. The commercial success of small molecule ErbB/Her receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors and EGF-R and Her2 targeted antibody therapy has spurred the discovery and development of efficacy enhanced versions as well as of ErbB dual or multi-target therapies.



The report includes a compilation of current active projects in research and development of molecules targeting the receptors of the ErbB/Her family. In addition the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of ErbB/Her receptor targeting molecular entities.



Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:



- Drug Codes,

- Target / Mechanism of Action,

- Class of Compound,

- Company,

- Product Category,

- Indication,

- R&D Stage and

- additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/171550



About Competitor Analysis Series

The Competitor Analysis Series delivers NO-FRILLS, but concise information about the pipeline of R&D projects for targets, diseases, technologies and companies at low prices. The information is provided in a tabular format and fully referenced.



Contact



M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://marketsbuzz.wordpress.com/