Study Report: GIS Market in India, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- GIS Market In India 2012-2016



GIS market in India to grow at a CAGR of 8.19 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Government sector. The GIS market in India has also been witnessing the development of next-generation systems. However, the need for high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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GIS Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the GIS market in India landscape and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Autodesk Inc., Esri Inc., GE Energy, Hexagon AB, Hitachi Zosen Corp., MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., and Rolta India Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Astrium (EADS Co.), AvisMap GIS Technologies, Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Digital Globe Inc., ERDAS Inc., Geosoft Inc., GoogleMap, Overwatch Systems, Ltd., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., ScanPoint Geomatics Ltd., SuperMap Inc., and SuperMap Software Co. Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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