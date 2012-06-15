Study Reveals SlotsLogic is Home of the Top Online Slot Machine Reviews

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Slots Logic has over 500 online slot reviews that users can access through their personal search engine. Each one of the reviews are written by honest individuals (people who actually have experience). SlotsLogic.com is one of the top online slot machine review sites as they are packed full of resourceful information regarding online gambling.



When the site was first created, they did not expect it to be so big. The amount of users that are currently using this site is shocking. The site was first created on October 12 of 2007, so as of this year, October 2012 will make a total of 5 years that the site has been up and running. The site was obviously built on a strong foundation by individuals who know what they are doing.



Looking at their website, individuals will find a great deal of content. They have categories such as online slots, real money slots, progressive slots, microgaming slots, playtech slots and cryptologic slots. Their list of "best casinos for slots" is also trustworthy. As of right now, William Hill Casino is at number one for best casinos with slots. They have a bonus of $150 and a total of 50 + slots.



Most of their audience visiting the site is between the age of 25 to 34. Most visitors who visit the site stay for at least ten minutes in order to read the reviews they need.



Their users’ best picks are: kings slot, bonus bears slots, gold rally slot, 20 line slots, and free slots 3 reel withhold and nudge.



There are a variety of other popular online slot games on the site: Fantastic 4 for - It’s a 25 line, 5 reel monster of a slot. It has scatters, wilds, free-spins and the characteristics of the randomly-dropping progressive Marvel Jackpots.



Pharaoh's Gold is another popular online slot. This is a 3 reel, 3 lines slot that is in the traditional mould. They have a top award of 100 total coins.



Tom Raider is another online slots users enjoy. Micrograming has created an online video slot that has Lara Croft, one of the most famous heroine's. It is a 5 reel, 15 line video slow that features free spins, a bonus game, scatter symbols, wild symbols and multipliers. The top award of 7,500 captures the attention of many.



About Slots Logic

