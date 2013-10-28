Study Reveals the Truth About Shake Weights

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- A recent study has shown that the heavily advertised Shake Weights, are not as useful as advertisements want people to believe.



A study published in the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine had 25 young adults take part in three exercises which were part of the prescribed Shake Weights plan. Participants did a chest shake, biceps shake and triceps shake, using both Shake Weights and regular dumbbells.



Muscle activity during Shake Weight use and normal dumbbell use was measured. There was no difference found in the amount of muscle activity during use of the Shake Weights over the dumbbells.



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About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com