California City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Despite constant claims that scientists exaggerate the effects of global warming, a new study published in the February issue of Global Environmental Change indicates otherwise.



The study, entitled "Climate change prediction: Erring on the side of least drama?", concludes that scientists' predictions fall far below reality when it comes to the impact of climate change. For example, the study claims that the global sea level has risen 80 percent higher than IPCC estimates over the last 15 years.



Researchers who conducted the study coined the term ESLD to explain the strategy of using conservative estimates to combat accusations of over dramatization by the climate change denial effort. Although 97 percent of scientists that are actively publishing in the field agree man-made global warming is responsible for climate change, the issue is highly contested amongst politicians and the public.



Activists for the environment attribute the denial effort to lobbyists, wealthy individuals and the companies that are the biggest contributors to global warming, such as big oil. An analysis published by environmental group Greenpeace revealed that Donors Trust, a secretive group that allows wealthy CEOs to donate money to causes anonymously, has funnelled $146 million to climate-change denial efforts over the last decade.



According to Green Business Watch, educating consumers on the proven effects of global warming is beneficial for everyone; a spokesperson for the company pointed to their recently published article on the study and discussed how it helps motivate people to make environmentally-conscious choices when purchasing products or services.



"Disinformation is no good for anyone. The media battle over climate change is a PR war that ignores science but the real question here is where is the precautionary principle in all this? If the scientific community believes that we are affecting our environment in potentially disastrous ways, shouldn't we take steps to reduce those effects just in case? Just in case the scientists are better at assessing data than paid media spokesmen and lobbyists.



"Does anyone seriously believe that the energy future of this planet lies in coal and oil? If not, shouldn't the US be leading the charge to develop the new energy economy instead of losing ground to forward thinking nations?"



