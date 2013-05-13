Study Shows a Link Between Exercise and Lower Risk of Breast Cancer

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- A new study in the journal of Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention has shown that exercise may lower a woman’s risk of breast cancer by breaking down estrogen.



Observational studies have shown for a long time an association between lowered breast cancer risk and increased exercise, but so far there is little information as to why. The new study is the first to show how aerobic exercise influences the way the body breaks down estrogen to produce more “good” metabolites.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com