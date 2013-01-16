Study Shows a Type of CoQ10 Supplement May Help Prevent Prostate Cancer

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Here comes the newest health benefit brought by CoQ10 when used along with Omega-3; prostate cancer risk reduction. This is in addition to other powerful health benefits that each of the two super-supplements are known to offer.



Recent research appearing on the British Journal of Nutrition shows that a supplementation with CoQ10, or co-enzyme Q10, and omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce the levels of PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen). This PSA is a protein that triggers the development prostate cancer.



For those individuals who don’t know it yet, PSA is actually the protein that is mainly produced by the prostate gland. Those patients who suffer from prostate cancer usually have higher levels of PSA, though cancer might occur with any level of PSA. With this problem, this new discovery is welcome news for those people who are worried about acquiring the said illness. Prostate cancer is one the most common types of non-skin cancer among men, and is responsible for most deaths with the exception of lung cancer.



The study shows that a particular form of CoQ10 supplements that could be efficient in helping prostate cancer risk reduction. This is actually the newly discovered benefit that can be acquired from CoQ10 when taken with omega-3.



Since there are only a few supplements that presently consist of omega-3 and CoQ10 within a similar pill, everyone must be aware about this form of supplement. Included in one of the exceptions, if not the only one, is Omega 3 / QH Ultra.



The product’s manufacturer has discovered that the benefits of these two amazing supplements could be combined in one pill. They also utilize the powerful ingredient known as ubiquinol, which is a superior form of CoQ10 to the more often used (and cheaper) ubiquinone within their supplement.



The study shows supplementing with a product such as Omega-3 / QH Ultra may be beneficial particularly those in their middle ages, in potentially helping keep their system from acquiring prostate cancer. The supplement was developed long before this new finding.



This prostate health benefit may be acquired without having to take two separate pills if one opts for a high quality product that combines the two, such as Xtend-Life Omega 3/QH Ultra. This supplement is made from the finest ingredients for both omega-3 and CoQ10. The two have the added advantages of helping boosting your energy as well as anti-aging properties.



