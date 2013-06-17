Study Shows That Runners Don't Have More Cardiac Arrhythmias

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- A new study counters some warnings about increased risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias with more miles.



In the past, some reports have noted an increased incidence of atrial fibrillation (AF), the most common form of cardiac arrhythmia, among endurance athletes. The studies however, don’t always agree with each other.



Recently the statistically powerful National Runners Health Study has looked into the subject, and found no increased risk for runners.



Runners actually have about the same AF risk as walkers, and those who run more seem to have less risk than those who run less. In runner self-reports, those logging about 24 miles or more per week had a 25.7% lower risk of AF than those running less than 8 miles a week.



The main researcher, Paul Williams, concluded, “Our analyses did not show that running longer distances, or at greater intensities, increases the prevalence of self-reported cardiac arrhythmias.”



It remains true that all men, and particularly older men, have a greater risk for AF than women.



