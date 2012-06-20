Study Shows Wilson Hutton Associates Are Most Highly Qualified

Wimborne, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Wilson Hutton Associates employs highly qualified quantity surveyors, who are extremely knowledgeable and experts in producing bills of quantities, schedules of work and the like.



“The quantity surveyors employed at Wilson Hutton Associates are fully qualified, competent and benefit from many years of industry experience”



Our principal services include



- Bills of Quantities

- Re-measurement and valuation works



How our Quantity Surveying service benefits contractors



The team at WHA understand the pressures and constraints placed upon contractors during the tendering process and as a result have evolved their quantity surveyor services to include key benefits such as:-

- Immediate phone support during office hours

- Response to emails within 24 hours during office hours

- Face to Face meetings across England, Wales and beyond

- Bill share facilitation (subject to Client approval and anti-collusion legislation)

- All bills of quantities and schedules of works prepared using specialist, bespoke software

- All works undertaken by suitably qualified staff with at least five years experience



Receiving a free Quantity Surveyor service quotation



Wilson Hutton Associates always produce free quotations on request. To receive a free quotation for any of our quantity surveyor services please contact us directly on 01202 840078 or complete our Free E-quote form



Steven Wilson FCIOB MCMI and Roger Hutton MRICS founded Wilson Hutton Associates in 1998 when both parties realised there was a demand from main contractors who required Professional quantity surveying services provided by experienced surveyors. This formed the catalyst for Steven and Roger to leave their successful careers within the construction industry to establish their own practice.



The continued growth of Wilson Hutton associates has resulted in the firm now employing a number of senior quantity surveyors with various specialisms.