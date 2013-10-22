Study: U.S. Ranks High in Birth Injuries

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The United States is one of the most advanced countries in the world – but not for delivering babies. A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions show that birth injuries are on the rise in America.



According to the CDC, between 2000 and 2009, emergencies during birth deliveries increased by 75 percent. Complications after delivery doubled and maternal death in the U.S. is among the highest compared to other developed nations.



HIGH RISKS WITH C-SECTIONS



Many mothers are opting for cesarean section or C-sections as they’re commonly referred. However, this type of birth can be risky for babies, especially those premature. Infants born early and delivered by a C-section are at a 30 percent higher risk for serious breathing problems than those delivered vaginally, according to Dr. Erika Werner, an assistant professor of maternal-fetal medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore.



Werner recently conducted a study and found that between 2002 and 2009, the C-section rate increased by 7 percent. Breathing problems like respiratory distress syndrome can lead to bigger complications like blindness and brain damage.



"I would say that we at least showed that there may not be any benefit to cesarean delivery in preterm births, and more research is needed before the C-section rate goes up even further," Werner said in a HealthDay News report.



DEATH OF INFANTS AT BIRTH



No parent will ever forget the birth of his or her child. The event should be amongst life’s happiest and most enduring events. There are some births that have a similar enduring quality, however, because of errors made by physicians and other medical personnel during the course of the pregnancy or the actual birth process.



Unfortunately, there are infants that do not survive until their first birthday. In 2008, the CDC reports there were more than 28,000 infants that died within 1 year of their birth in the U.S. About two-thirds of all infant deaths occurred within 28 days of their birth. Many of these deaths can be attributed problems that occurred either in development of the fetus or possibly from issues during pregnancy or the birth itself.



COMMON BIRTH INJURIES



In addition to risks with C-sections, a newborn is at risk for a number of other birth injuries. According to the National Vital Statistics Reports for the Center for Disease Control, the most common include:



- Brachial Plexus Injuries

- Bone fractures

- Caput Succedaneum

- Cerebral palsy

- Cephalohematoma

- Facial paralysis

- Perinatal asphyxia

- Spinal cord injuries

- Subarachnoid hemorrhage

- Subconjunctival Hemorrhage



PREPPING FOR TRIAL



No matter what, giving birth is just like any other operation. It does come with its risks. Here at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers, we have seasoned experts ready to help you assess the best route to getting the results your family deserves.



Seasoned attorney, Jonathan Rosenfeld, provides important resources to get victims prepared for any legal action.



“I also represent infants and children who have been hurt, exploited or neglected,” Rosenfeld said. “I stand up for children damaged by medical negligence, abused in foster care, and poisoned or injured through others’ carelessness. I do this because children truly have no defense against the thoughtless or the predatory in our society, and because they deserve the same concern and protection that adults take for granted.”



About Jonathan Rosenfeld

Jonathan Rosenfeld is an Illinois lawyer with a nationwide practice. He represents members of our society who have been seriously injured or killed due to the irresponsible acts of an individual or company. The injured have the same rights as everyone else — to be treated with compassion and respect — but their vulnerability means they need special protection and representation against those who injure, neglect or abuse them. Rosenfeld and his team at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers have an excellent track history to getting clients the service they want and getting them the results the need. For more information on cerebral palsy and other birth injury cases, please visit: http://www.cerebral-palsy-faq.org



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