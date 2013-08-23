Studycast Cloud PACS Automates Data Entry and Reports

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Core Sound Imagining is proud to announce that their software, Studycast, can help your medical practice automate data entry and reports more efficiently and in a cost effective way. Studycast is easy to use software and eliminates the need for CD’s, DVD’s, MO disks and other physical media, as well as, had-written tech sheets.



Studycast is a cloud-based application that automates data entry by integrating CoreConnect and CoreWeb. CoreConnect is an application that securely transmits exam records quickly and easily to and from medical practitioners. CoreWeb gives authorized medical users the ability to instantly view ultrasound images, nuclear studies, and medical reports online. All Studycast measurements are automatically updated on specified worksheets and stored on Core Sound Imagining’s secure servers.



Studycast also allows medical practitioners to review and finalize any documented data directly via its easy to use cloud-based feature. Users can add notes and personally update content making reports more detailed, easier to understand, and more convenient than ever before.



About Core Sound Imaging, Inc.

Based in Raleigh, NC, Core Sound Imaging, Inc. was founded in 2007 with a focus on innovation and customer experiences. The company’s flagship product, Studycast, is an intuitive cloud PACS and workflow solution for medical imaging. Studycast is changing the way medical imaging and interpretation is seen. Over the last five years, the Studycast client base has grown to nearly 350 organizations, including such notables as The Christ Hospital, Mt Sinai Hospital and The Medical Clinic of North Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.corestudycast.com.