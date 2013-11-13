Studycast Cloud PACS Helps Physicians Spend More Time with Family

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Physicians work with large case loads on a routine basis and physician burnout is a reality facing the industry. Fortunately, modern technology has made the workload for doctors and healthcare administrations easier and more efficient. The most notable of which has been the integration of cloud PACS technology into health care practices.



The benefits of web based PACS are far reaching. Not only does it provide hospital administration with an easy to use and access tool for managing data and reports, it also improves the workflow for physicians by giving them faster and easier access to their ultrasound images and worksheets.



Cloud PACS allow ultrasound images and studies to be stored remotely in the cloud and accessed anywhere on any device with internet access. This means doctors do not have to be tied to the hospital’s network to access their patient files. They can work remotely, even from home. Allowing physicians more flexibility in their schedule and less time at the office and more time to be spent with family.



About Core Sound Imaging

Core Sound Imaging, Inc. was built upon the principle of delivering a superior customer experience by offering Studycast® – an advanced software as a service (SaaS) cloud PACS. Core Sound Imaging is fast becoming recognized throughout the U.S. and the world as the most innovative and reliable solution for digital imaging and diagnostic testing workflow solutions. Learn more at http://www.corestudycast.com