Studycast to Attend World Summit on Echocardiography

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The team at Studycast cloud PACS is excited to announce that they will be at the 2013 World Summit on Echocardiography. This year’s World Summit on Echocardiography is to be held next weekend (Oct 25-27, 2013) at the Leela Kempinski Hotel in New Delhi, India.



The World Summit will benefit all healthcare providers interested in the application of cardiovascular ultrasound imaging in the care of patients. Participants in all areas of cardiovascular ultrasound imaging and at all levels of experience will find sessions that meet their needs and help improve their practice.



Studycast will also be giving a presentation during the summit on “Improving Patient Care Through Cloud Technology” and presenters include: Partho Sengupta, Laurie Smith, Patricia Pellikka, James D. Thomas, and Ravi R. Kasliwal.



About Studycast

Studycast® is the leader in SaaS diagnostic testing and mobile echocardiogram solutions. Studycast® uses the cloud for data storage. It allows physicians access to ultrasound images online 24/7 from virtually anywhere, on any device with internet access. Learn more at http://www.corestudycast.com