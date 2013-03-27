Studycast Update Makes Mobile Medical Imaging Faster

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- The mobile medical imaging and cloud PACS platform, Studycast, has unveiled an update to its user interface with CoreWeb 4.0. This new design embraces modern design principles that directly benefits physicians and ultrasound technicians using tablets and other mobile devices.



The new streamlined appearance allows healthcare providers to see more information on a single page, providing faster access to study images and reporting tools. New use of simple colors that draws the eye to the often used elements on the page also compliment Studycast’s focus on providing powerful solutions by simplifying the process.



The CoreWeb 4.0 update also includes a new obstetric worksheet update, which brings case management and patient charting to web-based PACS and introduces Studycasts new viewing modes. These new worksheet modes allow the user to view the worksheet for interpretation in a wide format to minimize scrolling. The worksheet and report are also able to be viewed side by side in the same window.



Perhaps the most exciting thing about this Studycast update is what the user will not see. Physicians will experience improved performance when displaying data and completing their interpretations. Administrators and sonographers will enjoy faster loading pages and enhanced search and filter tools. CoreWeb 4.0 is the start of some exciting new tools that Studycast users will benefit from beginning in 2013.



The leader of web-based PACS is not willing to rest on their laurels. Studycast® is committed to continued innovation in order to deliver a superior experience for viewing and completing ultrasound interpretations on the web.



About Studycast®

All Studycast® reporting templates meet ASNC/ICANL requirements. Studycast® allows physicians and technicians to transmit and view ultrasound images anywhere with internet access. It creates complete, professional reports that include study images with just a few clicks, and those images can be shared with patients right in the office, on any device, including an iPad.



Studycast® is scalable, flexible, vendor-neutral, and compatible with nearly all ultrasound equipment manufacturers. It’s a complete IT solution without the headache of managing IT.



Learn how Studycast® can work for you. Demo Studycast online today at http://www.corestudycast.com/demo or view in-person at the 2013 AIUM in the GE Healthcare booth, booth 404.