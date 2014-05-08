Riders Check for Low Motorcycle Insurance Rates in Time for Sturgis

Sturgis, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Discount Motorcycle Insurance, an online service enabling riders to quickly search rates from leading insurance providers in their home state or city, is now available ahead of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The event held in the Black Hills of South Dakota is only a few months away.



The annual event also provides the opportunity to take scenic road trips. Bikers regularly travel the Needles Highway, Iron Mountain Road, the Wildlife Loop, Vanocker Canyon Road, and Spearfish Canon. The 74h Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally takes place August 4-10, 2014. A bike show, entertainment, concerts, and more will be a part of the event. There are also numerous opportunities for shopping, lodging, and competing on Main Street and throughout the city of Sturgis.



Even for riders who have motorcycle insurance, it is important to periodically check on it as rates often change. It’s also wise to evaluate one’s needs to be sure the policy has everything and doesn’t have extras which are not necessary. The Discount Motorcycle Insurance website provides tools to compare many quotes in little time. Visitors can check according to their state or major city.



The best part is users can look directly on the pages of leading insurance companies. Comparing quotes is easy as is contacting the insurance provider. Visitors will also find minimum coverage limits for their state so they know the specifics. The list of providers includes a “Get Quote” button for each one. There are also hundreds of articles to read up about motorcycle insurance and related topics.



Instant quotes are available now. Riders can therefore start planning well ahead of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. For more details on the event, go to http://www.sturgismotorcyclerally.com.



About Discount Motorcycle Insurance

Discount Motorcycle Insurance provides fast access to top motorcycle insurance companies by state or major city. Its website makes it easy for visitors to obtain free quotes quickly and learn from hundreds of articles on motorcycle insurance and related topics. The site is designed to help riders find lower insurance rates.