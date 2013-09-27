Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sturm, Ruger and Company, Inc. : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Sturm, Ruger and Company, Inc. : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Sturm, Ruger and Company, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Sturm, Ruger and Company, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Sturm, Ruger and Company, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Sturm, Ruger and Company, Inc. (SRC) designs, develops, manufactures and markets firearms and replacement parts. It offers over 400 variations of more than 30 product lines. Its firearm products include rifles, pistols, revolvers and shotguns. Additionally, it produces precision investment castings made of steel alloys for internal use in the firearms, and unaffiliated and third party customers. Its key customers include Jerry's/Ellett Brothers, Davidson, Lipsey and Sports South. It operates two manufacturing facilities in the US at Newport, New Hampshire; and Prescott, Arizona. The company exports firearms directly and through a network of commercial distributors. SRC is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Sturm, Ruger and Company, Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142843/sturm-ruger-and-company-inc-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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