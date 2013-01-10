Style-is.co.uk - A New Sustainable Fashion Search Engine Launches

Wiltshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Style-is.co.uk an innovative new search engine for sustainable UK fashion has just launched making it quicker and easier for fashionistas to find ethical alternatives to high street clothes.



Style-is.co.uk features thousands of clothing, shoes and fashion accessories from over a hundred brands, all under one easily searchable virtual roof. The clothing on the site ranges from the extremely luxurious to the surprisingly affordable fashion dress including organic, fair trade, ethically manufactured, vintage and vegan women, children's and menswear.



Fashion blogger and marketing consultant, Ceri Heathcote, founded style-is.co.uk because she wanted to make sustainable style more accessible.



She says "There is so much amazing sustainable fashion out there, but as I know from personal experience, it is not always easy to find just what you want. I would love for everyone to be able to see and shop the many different choices available including bold and bright African prints, handmade lace dresses, super soft bamboo clothing, unique handmade accessories, quirky vintage finds and much more. Sustainable style can be fresh, fun, fashionable, innovative, individual, classic, designer or affordable, it can be what ever you want it to be"



Whether you are looking for a simple pair of blue jeans or a spectacular party dress, style-is.co.uk will give you a range of options, all with one thing in common, they offer a sustainable alternative to conventional fashion. Some of the benefits of buying clothes from style-is.co.uk include organic clothing made using fibres that are grown without environmentally damaging pesticides, fair trade fashion that helps to reduce poverty around the world, vegan accessories as an alternative to leather and second hand, vintage clothing and dresses for hire which can help to reduce waste, pollution and the carbon footprint of fashion. Products on the site is not just selected for their sustainability though, all clothing, shoes and accessories are selected on their ability to make the wearer look and feel great.



Editors Notes



style-is.co.uk features women's, men's and children's clothing, shoes and accessories for anyone that does not want to compromise on either style or ethics.



All clothing shoes and accessories on the site will, as a minimum, comply with one of the following –



- Use sustainable fabrics including organic cotton, bamboo and recycled

- vegan alternatives to leather

- Clothing made under fair trade principles or in ethical factories

- second-hand, vintage clothing and designer dresses for hire

- Made in the UK



Many of the brands featured will comply with more than one category and also support charities and charitable foundations or pioneer new ways forward in terms of sustainability and ethics in the fashion industry.



Ceri Heathcote, founder of style-is.co.uk has her own personal style blog www.ethicalfashionblog.com and blogs at Oxfam Fashion. Her qualifications include



A degree in Environmental Life Science and a Diploma in Fashion Journalism. She is a member of the Ethical Fashion Forum Fellowship 500 and writer for their Source Intelligence Magazine and recently won an award for her contribution in the Source International Ethical Fashion Awards.



Style-is.co.uk is owned by Heathcote Communications Ltd.



Registered Office 65 St Mary Street, Chippenham, Wiltshire SN15 3JF



For further information please contact ceri@heathcotecommunications.co.uk

http://www.style-is.co.uk

twitter.com/Style__is