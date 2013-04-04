Style-is.co.uk Launches Sustainable Fashion Competition for Fashion Bloggers

Wiltshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Style-is.co.uk has just launched its latest sustainable fashion competition for fashion bloggers. The competition which will run through April, challenges UK Fashion Bloggers to create an outfit which contains at least one piece of sustainable or ethical fashion including vintage, charity shop, thrifted and up cycled clothing or accessories. The winning blogger will receive £100 of vouchers to spend on sustainable shoes and all competition entries will be featured on the style-is.co.uk blog.



Anyone with a blog and Twitter account can enter the competition. All they need to do is visit the UK Fashion Website for further information. The outfit can be a real outfit created from the bloggers own wardrobe and included in an outfit post on their blog or a dream outfit created using an outfit creating or picture editing tool. The winner of a £100 prize voucher will be selected for the best combination of individual style and sustainability. The shoe voucher prize is for Spartoo, an online retailer with a large range of sustainable shoes for spring including brands like Swedish Hasbeens, Timberland and Dream in Green.



Sustainable fashion is becoming increasingly popular as consumers recognise the many ethical and environmental issues associated with fashion and become inspired by initiatives like the Green Carpet Challenge and Estethica at London Fashion Week. The choice of clothing available from sustainable brands is increasing all of the time and some mainstream retailers are even launching their own eco collections as they recognise the importance of sustainability and ethics in their supply chain.



Ceri Heathcote, fashion blogger and founder of Style-is.co.uk explained “I am constantly inspired by the unique and individual style featured on the fashion blogs that I follow. Many fashion bloggers are embracing sustainable fashion with amazing outfits that feature vintage, thrifted or ethically manufactured pieces of clothing. I hope that this competition will encourage fashion bloggers to inspire others by sharing their sustainable style or discover some new ethical brands by creating their dream outfit”



About Style-is.co.uk

Founded in December 2012, Style-is.co.uk is a search engine for sustainable fashion making it quicker and easier for shoppers to find ethical and sustainable clothing from well over 100 of the most innovative and stylish brands out there. Style-is.co.uk aims to make sustainable and ethical fashion more visible and accessible and believes that everyone should have the opportunity to wear clothes that look and feel great but that have also been made with respect for people and the planet.



