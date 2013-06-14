Style-is.co.uk Launches 'The Style Statement' Creative Project

Wiltshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Style-is.co.uk, the UK search engine for sustainable fashion has just launched ‘the Style Statement’, a new creative project aimed at inspiring individual style. The project, which will feature fashion bloggers, stylists and fashionistas, will be a collection of style statements and outfit photographs demonstrating amazing personal and unique style.



Ceri Heathcote, fashion blogger and founder of style-is.co.uk believes that creating your own individual style is not only the most sustainable choice but also a great way add a bit of your own personality to the outifts that you wear. Ceri says “having your own personal style means that you do not need to change your wardrobe constantly to keep up with seasonal trends. You can build a collection of clothes that you will always look and feel great in. It is so much more creative and fun to make your own looks than to follow a generic trend”



The Style Statement project will culminate in an online gallery featuring a variety of outfit photographs and individual style statements. Anyone can participate simply by emailing an outfit photograph of their individual style with approximately 300 words describing their own personal style including what inspires them, what clothes they love to wear and why. They can also include a link to their personal blog, Twitter and Facebook account.



About Style-is.co.uk

Style-is.co.uk launched in December 2012 and features a wide range of sustainable clothes from fair trade dresses to vegan shoes. The clothes featured on the site are timeless and a little different to much of the trend led fashion available on the high street. From the intricately embroidered clothes that have been handcrafted by artisans to the unusual accessories made from recycled materials, there is something to suit all tastes. All of the clothing, shoes and accessories featured on style-is.co.uk have been selected for their sustainability or ethics as well as their style. The site includes categories for fair trade, organic, vegan, vintage and recycled fashion.



