Style 'N' Scissors Is the Best Bet for Availing Bridal Makeup in Jaipur

Jaipur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- Style 'N' Scissors is a perfect blend of professional excellence and customer-centricity. Founded by Ritu Deswal in the year 2003, Style 'N' Scissors has branched out to 12 locations, 11 in Jaipur and 1 in New Delhi. The locations ensure the best salon, spa and makeup services in a sophisticated soothing ambience. Trained in Tony & Guy, Vidal Sassoon and other top academies, the experts are eager to pamper common folks and celebrities to beauty and wellness. They use the best techniques and cosmetically elegant products and work around the client's specifications.



The spokesperson at Style 'N' Scissors recently stated, "Style 'N' Scissors continues to delight and serve Jaipur for the past 16 years. Recently, we branched out to New Delhi as well, making us a full-blown salon chain with multi-city presence. Across all our locations, we offer a full range of salon services, including, but not limited to, shaving, colouring, haircuts, hair styling, threading, clean up, highlighting, head massage, hair treatment, waxing, rebounding, manicure, pedicure, bleach, and facial treatments. Our locations are also widely frequented for spa diet, massages, body scrubs and body packs, along with makeup services for all occasions."



Style 'N' Scissors' growth story has many layers to it. Two years back, the salon chain ventured into the training niche with an eponymous training academy. The academy is powered by 10 qualified trainers that teach over 15 subjects, such as hair styling, nail-art, saloon management, academy training, cosmetology, beauty therapy, salon entrepreneurship, celebrity and prosthetic makeup. Equally successful was Style 'N' Scissors' foray into the skincare service. The state-of-the art skin clinic, SKINITI operates with 10 driven and experienced professionals that provide hair transplant, skin procedures, cosmetic dentistry, bridal makeup and more.



On the bridal makeup services, the spokesperson further stated, "When it comes to the bridal makeup, Style 'N' Scissors is the leading source in Jaipur and beyond. We have a well-trained team of makeup experts ready to provide on-site and in-studio makeup services. They do everything possible to bring to the fore the bride's best features and hide her flaws. From modern to traditional, they cater to every variation of bridal make-up professionally. They take a personalised approach to makeup. The bride's skin-tone and type, face shape and features, personality, outfit and jewellery are factored in and makeup is done accordingly."



Style 'N' Scissors' Bridal makeup in Jaipur specialists blend techniques, texture, styles, and colours to help the bride rise to the occasion. Only top cosmetic brands are used to safety and long-lasting effect. The salon chain offers a wide range of bridal makeup packages to suit every need, taste and budget. The packages range in duration from 1 day to 1 month to 3 months. The 1-day package includes DERMALOGICA Facial, Milk Pack, Manicure, Pedicure, Waxing (A/UA/L), Hair Spa, Hair Cut and Body Polishing.



Style 'N' Scissors is a unisex salon chain with a skin clinic and a training institute. The salon chain operates from 11 well-equipped locations in Jaipur and 1 in New Delhi, providing a full range of salon, spa and makeup services. Whether one is looking for the best nail extension in Jaipur or the best salon in Jaipur , Style 'N' Scissors is the name to trust.



